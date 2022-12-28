Dawsonville woman cited for making threats

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 32-year-old Dawsonville woman for allegedly threatening to kill a Forsyth County resident in late November.
Reports said the suspect has been accused of texting a local woman multiple times, making a specific threat to come to the woman’s house and kill her.
The suspect was taken into custody at the Dawson County Detention Center Dec. 7 and was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts. She was booked into the Forsyth County jail but has since been released on bond.