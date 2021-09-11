FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Dawsonville woman was arrested along Goldmine Road Aug. 24 for allegedly sending threatening text messages.
Amanda Denny Payne, 40, was charged with terroristic threats and acts and harassing phone calls.
Deputies say the victim showed up to a Sheriff’s Office precinct Aug. 16 to report the alleged harassment. She told deputies Payne sent several menacing texts and threatened to harm everyone who lived in her home.
