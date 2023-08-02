Dawsonville suspect charged for exploiting disabled man

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 35-year-old Dawsonville man is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and exploitation of a disabled or elderly person for allegedly coercing a victim into selling his $1,500 iPhone for $65.
The 68-year-old victim had his iPhone stolen while at Currahee Brewing in downtown Alpharetta July 9, after a person tried to buy it for just $65. When the victim refused to sell the phone, the suspect grabbed the phone and fled on foot, the report said.
The victim, who has a mental disability, and his son, reported the incident to police, saying the suspect was still in contact with the victim, who had been texted, “this is a civil issue and I’ll see you in civil court.”
Officers located the suspect in downtown Alpharetta and found he was still in possession of the phone. After taking him into custody, the man said that he had legally bought the phone and showed officers a video of the alleged transaction.
However, officers noted the video clearly showed the suspect coercing the victim into selling the phone at a low price while under the influence of alcohol.
Police arrested the man and transported him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.