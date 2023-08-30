Dawsonville man cited for obstructing deputies

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 43-year-old Dawsonville man Aug. 16 who allegedly resisted arrest after being questioned for criminal trespass.
Deputies were dispatched to a home on Freeman Road around 7 a.m. in response to a suspicious person, the report states. Footage from the caller’s Ring camera showed a suspect in a red shirt walking across their yard and toward a neighboring address.
The Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple calls from the neighboring resident, who said the suspect had been trespassing and stalking over the last several days. The suspect had active warrants in Forsyth County, the report states.
Deputies reportedly located the suspect in the wood line behind the house and asked to see his hands. He then fled on foot downhill into the woods, and deputies followed him.
The suspect tripped after a brief chase and fell. Deputies tried to handcuff the suspect, but he “attempted to roll to his side, pulled his right arm away from deputies and tried to use it to push up to his feet.”
Deputies reported applying an armlock until he was handcuffed.
He was charged with one count of misdemeanor stalking, three counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers, two counts of criminal trespass by unlawfully remaining and one count of criminal trespass by damage.