FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Dawsonville man was arrested June 13 for allegedly settling in a Porter Lane home without permission. Wiley Joe Scruggs, 55, was charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies were called to the property after someone complained a suspicious vehicle was parked outside the house. Scruggs told deputies he was renting the residence from a rent to own company, but he couldn’t provide proof.
Deputies said they noticed meth in plain view and arrested Scruggs when he failed to corroborate his claims that he was permitted to be there.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.