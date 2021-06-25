FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Dawsonville man was arrested June 13 for allegedly settling in a Porter Lane home without permission. Wiley Joe Scruggs, 55, was charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies were called to the property after someone complained a suspicious vehicle was parked outside the house. Scruggs told deputies he was renting the residence from a rent to own company, but he couldn’t provide proof.

Deputies said they noticed meth in plain view and arrested Scruggs when he failed to corroborate his claims that he was permitted to be there.

