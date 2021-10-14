FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to dispute between co-workers at a parts supplier along Anderson Road in Alpharetta on Sept. 14.
The altercation took place at Corrugated Gear and Services, an industrial equipment manufacturing company. The victim told deputies he got into an argument with a co-worker identified at Clinton Tiernan Coleman, a 34-year-old Dawsonville man.
The victim said Coleman tried to punch him during the dispute and threatened to kill him. Coleman admitted that he tried to punch his co-worker, according to deputies. He was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats.
