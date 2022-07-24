Dawsonville man arrested for DUI after semi strikes home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Dawsonville man July 7 after he allegedly drove his semi truck into a mobile home he shared with another resident.
Deputies initially responded to the home on Freeman Road around 10:30 p.m. after they received a call about the man smashing the windows of the other resident’s vehicle. They noticed the damage to both the vehicle and the home when they arrived. The semi truck was parked in front of the residence, missing a mud flap, while a mud flap was also found stuck in the damaged area of the home, according to the report.
Deputies spoke to the home’s other resident, who said he felt the truck strike the home that night. He said he wasn’t sure what the man was angry about, but that the man was home.
Deputies then spoke to the alleged driver and noticed he had slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath, according to the report. When deputies asked about the hole in the skirt of the mobile home, he repeatedly said he did not know what they were talking about.
The man told deputies that he had drank two cans of beer “a couple hours ago.” He also confirmed that he had recently moved the truck in front of the home, and that he was the only one who drives it. The man said he did not drink any alcohol after he operated the truck, according to the report.
The 61-year-old Dawsonville man was arrested for two counts of criminal damage to property, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.