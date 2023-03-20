Dating site user falls victim to scam

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man reported to Johns Creek Police March 5 that he paid $800 for a date Feb. 10, but she didn’t show up as planned.
The man used the dating site called “asstok.com” to pay for the date, scheduled Feb. 11 at the Hyatt Place Atlanta off Medlock Bridge Road.
Because his date didn’t show up, the man contacted his bank and reported the $800 as fraud. The man said his bank refunded the money to his account.
Soon after, the police report said the man started receiving threatening text messages and emails from a man who said he would “break his nerves” and that he and his whole family would pay if the man didn’t send $2,500.
The messages continued, the report said, and stated the man’s current home address, known relatives and ex-wife. The individual also sent an image of five beheaded human heads and noted the same thing would happen to him.