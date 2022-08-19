Dahlonega woman charged with forgery

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Dahlonega woman who allegedly attempted to pass a fake check from the Hall County Board of Commissioners at a local gas station has been charged with forgery.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were called to a gas station on Atlanta Highway to investigate a forgery in progress on Aug. 2. The store owner told deputies that the suspect, a heavy-set female, had fled the scene, leaving the forged check and a temporary driver’s license behind.
Deputies searched for the person’s name and license number but found no results.
But from a picture of the suspect’s vehicle taken by the store owner, the woman was quickly located by another patrol deputy on Buford Highway near Ga. 400. She was stopped and arrested.
The woman was charged with two counts of forgery and giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer.