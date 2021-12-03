Dahlonega Man claims customer ransacked backpack

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Perimeter Mall on Nov. 15 for reports of an unruly man yelling at customers inside the Champs store.
A store clerk told officers a Dahlonega man identified as 59-year-old Michael Richard Fry stormed into the Champs and accused another shopper of stealing items from his backpack. He demanded employees detain all the customers inside the store until his property was returned.
Police said he began throwing merchandise and getting hostile with employees, running up behind one associate and yelling at him.
Fry told officers he sat his backpack down inside the Champs store and an unidentified man swiped some items while he wasn’t looking. Employees said Fry scared the man off when he began yelling.
Police arrested Fry and charged him with disorderly conduct.
