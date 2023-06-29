Dacula suspect arrested on gun, drug charges

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Dacula man June 3 on DUI, drug and insurance violation charges following a traffic stop on Ga. 400.
Deputies reported observing a Honda Accord that was fluctuating below and at the speed limit while swerving on northbound Ga. 400 near Majors Road around 2 a.m. Deputies ran the vehicle’s tag, which was flagged for not having insurance, and they conducted a traffic stop.
While speaking with the driver, Brandon Sloan, 42, deputies reported observing signs of impairment and conducted a DUI investigation. Deputies determined Sloan to be impaired to the extent that is less than safe to drive and placed him under arrest, the report states.
Deputies also reported finding a Ruger-5.7 handgun, a plastic bag containing cocaine, a bag containing marijuana in the center console, a second plastic bag containing burnt marijuana cigarette roaches and an open bottle of vodka.
Sloan reportedly denied owning the gun.
He was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, weapon receipt by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana under 1 ounce, DUI, possession of open alcohol container and failure to maintain insurance.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on a $48,960 bond.