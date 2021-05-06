ROSWELL, Ga. — A Dacula man died April 21 after suffering a medical episode while driving along Alpharetta Street and crashing into a light pole, according to several people who witnessed the wreck.
John Allen Grzymkowski, 63, died shortly after he was transported to North Fulton Hospital.
The crash occurred near Vickery Mill Elementary School just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police they saw Grzymkowski’s 2012 Hyundai Genesis swerve off-road near the school entrance and strike a curb, utility box and small light pole before coming to rest in a grass field. One Alpharetta man broke out the passenger window to unlock the door and began performing CPR on Grzymkowski. Another bystander said it appeared the man had a heart attack or stroke, police indicated.
