Dacula man charged with false imprisonment

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a suspect March 6 after he had allegedly trapped his former lover in a parking deck at Halcyon.
Alpharetta Police Officers detained Daryl Strawbridge, 35, of Dacula, and they had contacted Forsyth County deputies for investigation due to the shared jurisdiction of the incident.
Strawbridge appeared to be extremely intoxicated, the report states, and he had driven to his former lover’s residence to speak to her about their relationship. The woman’s husband told deputies his wife had had an affair with Strawbridge from August-December 2022, during which time she and Strawbridge rented a townhome in Alpharetta.
The woman engaged in a conversation with Strawbridge, deputies reported, but Strawbridge became violent because their relationship had ended. He would not let the woman exit his vehicle, the report states, and he forced her to call her husband to inform him that she was leaving him.
The woman was able to make it to her vehicle on the fifth deck level, but Strawbridge allegedly followed her and used his vehicle to block her exit. When she managed to escape, Strawbridge followed her home, and he banged on the couple’s door while playing loud music, the report states.
Deputies reported red marks on the woman’s face, neck and arm, and photographic evidence showed Strawbridge detaining her in his vehicle.
Strawbridge was charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery family violence.