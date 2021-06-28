MILTON, Ga. — A customer at an Indian restaurant along Windward Parkway reported he was randomly assaulted by another customer June 11.
The victim said he was waiting for his order inside the Mezbaan Indo-Pak Cuisine when the suspect, who was sitting on a couch, suddenly got up and punched him in the face from behind then fled.
The owner provided officers with surveillance footage, which showed the attack. The face-masked suspect punched the left side of the victim’s face, then ran out of the restaurant and fled in a Toyota Corolla.
An incident report gave no indications what triggered the attack. Police have not captured the suspect.
