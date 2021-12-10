Customer service agent badgers Johns Creek caller on phone

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police to his Cupit Clos residence Nov. 22 after receiving harassing phone calls from a Waste Management customer service rep.
The man said he called Waste Management after his trash wasn’t collected Nov. 19. He arranged for the company to pick up his trash the same day, but garbage men again failed to empty his dumpsters.
The victim said he called the company’s customer service line and got into an argument with a rep, who threatened to cancel his service and charge him a late fee. The victim said he hung up and the customer service rep called him back moments later and began insulting him.
When the victim hung up and blocked Waste Management’s phone number, the suspect reportedly called back from a different number and berated the victim about having cancer in the past, his sexual orientation, military history, credit score, and living situation, among other things.
The victim told officers he was not sure how the rep knew so much personal information about him, according to police.
