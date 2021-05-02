MILTON, Ga. — A Door Dash driver allegedly caused a scene April 17 at the Five Guys Famous Burgers restaurant on Windward Parkway.
Police were dispatched to a duress alarm at the restaurant and spoke to the manager who said the suspect came into the restaurant and sat in a closed-off dining area. When the manager asked the suspect to move, the man slammed his fists on the counter and began yelling profanities. He asked the manager to step outside and fight him, then knocked cups and other items off the counter.
The manager and restaurant employees told officers the suspect’s outburst made several customers feel threatened. One of the employees shot a video on their cell phone and provided it to officers.
