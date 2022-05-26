Customer hurls insults at Keith Bridge Rd Waffle House workers

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man allegedly threatened employees at Waffle House on Keith Bridge Road May 13 because he had to wait too long for his food.
The man left the scene before deputies arrived.
An employee told deputies the man had come during a busy time and became irate while waiting for his food. He began to yell expletives and demand his food come out faster. Even after he ate and went to pay, the man continued his diatribe, according to the report.
Witnesses said he made comments about beating up one of the cooks and asked the cook to come outside to fight. Witnesses said they asked the man to stop using vulgar language because a child was present in the restaurant. When the cook asked him to stop cursing, the man threatened to kill him, according to the report.
Another witness told deputies the man had said the two cooks should be shot, and attempted to get customers to go outside and fight him as well. Witnesses gave deputies a description of the man and the vehicle he left in, but they were unable to provide a license plate number. Employees told police management would have to come to access security camera footage.