Customer calls in threats over restaurant order

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police listened to irate voicemail messages on Bobby G’s restaurant answering machine complaining about an incorrect order.
The restaurant manager said the restaurant received an online order Jan. 21, which was later picked up at the take-out window. After the order was filled, the manager said four messages were left. The messages “sounded like an obnoxiously rude customer ranting about an incorrect order,” according to the police report.
The male suspect leaving the messages seemed to be upset about paying for an extra egg on a salad, the report said, but only receiving the standard egg.
The messages also implied the customer would report the issue to management, the report said, but strangely seemed irate over an egg and spoke about how the employees were not worth anything and the business would no longer be open.
The manager then played the fourth recorded voice message for police, and there were statements about breaking legs and either getting the employees "fired" or setting them on fire.
At the time of the report, the manager did not move forward with pressing charges.