FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming woman turned herself in at the Sheriff’s Office on April 19 to face charges stemming from a March incident at her home.

Khrystyana Sasha Fofana, 45, was charged with reckless conduct. Deputies responded to the woman’s residence along Fedorite Walk after neighbors reported that she was behaving erratically and setting fires on her front lawn. Several neighbors were attempting to douse the flames to keep them from spreading to their properties when deputies arrived. But Fofana continued to set things ablaze.

Authorities eventually extinguished all the fires and Fofana was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, according to deputies.

