FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were called to a McDonald’s along Post Road Aug. 26 after a Cumming woman reportedly attacked an employee.
Sonya Michelle Grebe, 32, was arrested and charged with battery. Deputies allege she battered the employee at the drive-thru window, then came into the restaurant to continue the confrontation.
The victim said Grebe argued that she paid for her meal when she hadn’t. She reached through the drive-thru window and swatted the cashier’s hand, causing scrapes on one of her fingers, according to officers.
Grebe then entered the store to confront the employee, who tried to show her a receipt proving that the order was not paid for. Management said Grebe slapped the employee’s hand as hard as possible then walked out.
Employees took a photo of the woman’s license plate as she left, and deputies captured her a short time later on Wexford Drive. She was trespassed from the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.