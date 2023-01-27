Cumming woman arrested for part in home burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman has been arrested in connection with multiple crimes that took place in late 2022, including a residential burglary, shoplifting at Home Depot and the sale of methamphetamine.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the 33-year-old Cumming woman on warrants at an address on Mountain View Trail Jan. 13. Reports said she was charged with sale of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property.
Deputies responded to a home off Waldrip Road in October 2022 after the owner reported the residence had been burglarized and more than $4,100 in tools and electronics were missing.
The burglary reportedly occurred between Sept. 26 and Oct. 27, 2022, while the homeowner was out of the country. Police found that doors and drawers in the home had been pried open. The woman was listed as a suspect in the crime.
Upon her arrest, the report says the woman was also found in possession of methamphetamine and admitted to having shoplifted at Home Depot in Dec. 2022. The woman accompanied detectives to her residence and helped them recover the items she shoplifted.
Reports said a male suspect was listed in all of the cases but was not taken into custody at the time of the arrest.