Cumming woman arrested for check forgery, fraud

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming resident who allegedly stole $115,000 from an Alpharetta business has been arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Owners of the Zero Odor chemical company in Alpharetta reported to Forsyth County authorities on Feb. 25, that a former employee had been accused of forging checks in the company owners name and had stolen more than $115,000 over a span of three years.
Beginning in 2019, the former employee, later identified as a 42-year-old Cumming woman, allegedly used more than 60 fraudulent checks to withdraw money from the company’s bank accounts. The employee was only able to provide expense reimbursement documents for one check written in 2021.
The business owner told investigators that the employee did not have approval to purchase supplies for the company and was never required to purchase supplies out of her own pocket.
The woman was arrested by the sheriff’s office on Aug. 11 for identity fraud, forgery and theft by taking.