FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Cumming woman Oct. 29 on Knight Lane after she was accused of breaking her neighbor’s nose.
Allison Mercedez Braswell, 28, was charged with aggravated battery. According to investigators, the victim’s husband loaned Braswell, the couple’s neighbor, a car battery for her vehicle. The victim said she went to Braswell’s house to take a photo of her car’s tag for documentation purposes. Braswell grabbed the woman by the back of her head and head-butted her in the nose, deputies said. The blow broke the victim’s nose.
