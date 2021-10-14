CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming police were searching for a man wanted for breaking into automobiles.
The Cumming Police Department issued a public bulletin Sept. 24 asking for help identifying the suspect, who was seen on surveillance camera while visiting the Good Ole Days bar on Atlanta Road late Sept. 16.
He is described as a white male with dark hair and a medium build. He appeared to have a tattoo on his right forearm and was sporting a full beard when he was spotted at Good Ole Days, according to deputies. Investigators said the suspect left the bar in a red Chevrolet Silverado 2500.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumming Police Department Sgt. Nicole Esquilin at 770-781-2000 or 470-586-2461.
