Cumming Police Department honors top officers of 2022

CUMMING, Ga. — At a Cumming City Council Meeting Dec. 6, councilmembers and Cumming Police Chief David Marsh honored several officers for their outstanding work in 2022.
Cumming Police Officer Tyler Burns was named the Cumming Police Officer of the Year for his professionalism and dignified representation of the department in the community, Marsh told councilmembers and the gathered crowd at the meeting.
“Officer Burns is always professional and never hesitates to handle any call for service…Officer Burns comes to work every day willing to help his shift and to help the citizens of Cumming,” Marsh said. “I can rely on Officer Burns at any moment. I know any call for service he goes to will be handled professionally and be investigated thoroughly.”
Three other officers, Josh Bagwell, Jonathan Fitzpatrick and Coy Turner were also recognized as nominees for the award.
Marsh also presented the Life Saving Award, and a promotion to the rank of captain, to Police Sgt. Sebastian Strano, who successfully revived a young female patient who overdosed in the parking lot of a local restaurant in May.
“Strano administered his dose of Narcan to the patient and applied sternum rubs until he detected a pulse and that she was again breathing,” Marsh said. “Strano remained on the ground with her, constantly reassuring her until EMS arrived. He then assisted her up and into the ambulance.”
Another officer, Sgt. Tony Hodgkins, was also honored for two instances in which he went above and beyond the call of duty to help local residents.
“During the first situation, he waded into a creek that had become flooded due to severe thunderstorms in order to help a citizen whose home had flooded in order to remove debris from the home,” Marsh said.
Hodgkins also used in-depth investigative work to track a boy who had been kidnapped by his father to Greenville Ala., where the father was arrested and the boy was safely returned home.