Cumming pair cited for drug possession

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested two men June 23 on drug possession charges during a warrant service at a residence on Springmonte Place around 1 a.m.
Deputies reported arresting Andrew Fisher, 31, of Cumming, on two outstanding warrants for misdemeanor simple assault. While searching Fisher, deputies located a small bag of a substance that tested positive for heroin, the report states.
In the vehicle Fisher arrived in, deputies reported observing a glass pipe containing a white crystalline substance. They then conducted a probable cause search.
Deputies found small bags with residue that was consistent with methamphetamine, a small glass pipe, cellphones and a torch lighter, the report states. Fisher reportedly said the glass pipes were his.
The driver of the vehicle, Zachary Jean-Baptiste, 21, of Cumming, said he and Fisher were playing video games, and he drove Fisher home. He said the pipes were not his, but he knew the items were in the vehicle.
Jean-Baptiste also reportedly said the bags were his, and he used them for marijuana.
Fisher was charged with felony possession of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. He was also arrested on the two simple assault charges.
Fisher is being held at the Forsyth County Jail. Bond is set at $27,270.
Jean-Baptiste was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a $11,130 bond.