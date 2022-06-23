Cumming mother and daughter items taken during visit to park

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming woman reported that her and her daughter’s belongings were stolen at Pooles Mill Park June 6.
The woman said she and her daughter were taking photos at the park and had put her daughter’s belongings down on the ground and walked away. When they returned, the items were gone. The items taken included an iPhone X, a designer bag containing the daughter’s driver’s license, two car keys and a debit card.
The woman told police they had only seen three other people in the park and that all three had left. The mother was able to track her daughter’s phone using her own cellphone. She advised police that the daughter’s phone was near the south end of the county.
Later in the night, deputies located the stolen items in a trash can at a QuikTrip gas station. According to the report, deputies were aware of a suspect and planned to seek warrants once they secured video footage of the incident. A 50-year-old Norcross woman is listed as the suspect in the report.