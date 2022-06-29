Cumming man wanted on warrants provides false name

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested June 17 after he allegedly gave Forsyth County deputies a false name to hide that he had arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license.
Deputies pulled the man over on Browns Bridge Road at Chattahoochee Industrial Park after he remained stopped at a green light. He told deputies the sun was in his eyes and that he didn’t realize the light had turned green. He stated he didn’t have his license on him, but gave police a name and date of birth and said his license was out of Ohio.
The information he gave did not pull up anyone from Ohio or Georgia, so deputies looked up his vehicle and found his real information, including his photo. The man’s information also indicated his license had been suspended since October 2021 and that he had active warrants out of Forsyth County for failure to appear and out of Gainesville for violating his probation.
Deputies arrested the 58-year-old man for providing false information.