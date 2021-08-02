FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating a June 24 officer-involved shooting that left a Forsyth County man dead at a Dahlonega Highway residence.
According to GBI, Forsyth County deputies were dispatched to the home on a report of a domestic disturbance around 8:30 p.m. after a woman called for help. Officers arrived and were assessing the scene when they heard gunshots.
Deputies approached the residence and spotted a man armed with a gun. The suspect was later identified as 40-year-old Yonatan Aguilera of Cumming. Investigators said they saw Aguilera fire at least one gunshot into the ground toward the female victim.
One of the deputies shot Aguilera multiple times and killed him as he threatened the woman with the gun, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman. No one else was injured.
“Unfortunately that individual made that decision and forced our deputies to make the decision that they made,” Freeman told reporters the night of the shooting.
The GBI will conduct the outside investigation and deliver its findings to the Bell Forsyth District Attorney for review.
