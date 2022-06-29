Cumming man pulls saw blade inside pizza parlor

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested June 17 after he allegedly yelled at people inside a Publix and pulled a saw blade on employees inside Domino’s Pizza.
Police received a call around 8:45 p.m. about a shirtless man acting erratically inside Publix on Matt Highway. Callers reported the man was screaming and cursing at several employees. When a deputy arrived on the scene, a customer called to the deputy and said the man had gone into the nearby Domino’s.
Upon arriving at the Domino’s, the deputy could see the shirtless man standing in front of the register with employees “looking frightened” behind the counter. When the deputy entered the store, an employee yelled that the man was holding a knife. The deputy saw the blade in the man’s hand.
The deputy drew his pistol, and the man dropped the blade, which the deputy determined to be a saw blade. When the deputy told the man to get on the ground, the man resisted, but the deputy was eventually able to place him in handcuffs, according to the report.
A Domino’s employee said they had asked the man to leave, but he refused, demanded a pizza and pulled out the saw blade. The deputy arrested the man, Gabriel Reynoso, 31, of Cumming, on charges of simple battery, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement and disorderly conduct.