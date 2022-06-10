Cumming man mowing lawn struck, killed by vehicle

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 68-year-old Cumming man died June 8 after an alleged drunk driver struck his riding lawn mower.
The victim, Paul Nix, was using the lawn mower in his front yard on Hopewell Road near Church Road around 4 p.m. when a driver in a Ford Fusion failed to navigate a curve in the road and struck the mower. Nix was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver sustained minor injuries.
Investigators found a cellphone within the debris of the wreckage. The cellphone was actively on a screen for text messaging, and it appeared the driver had been replying to a text at the time of the crash, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Field sobriety evaluations also determined the driver was under the influence, the report stated.
Deputies arrested the driver, Kenneth Johnson, 22, of Cumming, on charges of first degree homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane and texting while driving.