Cumming man linked to stolen handgun

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested May 18 for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Gainesville woman’s car.
The woman called the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on March 14 reporting a small-caliber pistol had been stolen out of her car sometime between Dec. 4, 2021 and March 6, 2022. The gun had already been reported stolen by Gainesville police.
A deputy contacted Gainesville police who said the gun had already been recovered after it was sold to a pawn shop on Shallowford Road. Gainesville police identified the man who pawned the gun, but he was not considered a suspect in the theft. They said the gun was being held as part of an investigation in their jurisdiction.
A 19-year-old Cumming resident was arrested two months later in connection with the incident and charged with felony theft.