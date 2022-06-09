Cumming man cited for laying drag in lot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 23-year-old driver from Cumming was cited May 28 after police saw him laying drag marks in a vacant parking lot on Brookside Parkway just before noon.
The responding officer was on a routine patrol of the area when he saw a cloud of smoke coming from the lot. When the officer approached, he noticed a sports car and an SUV surrounded by five men. Five minutes later, a man entered the sports car and began doing donuts in the parking lot, leaving burnt rubber marks on the pavement and creating smoke.
The officer turned on his blue lights and the car parked.
The driver said he and his friends were filming him doing donuts, and that “he did not know where else to perform the maneuver other than a vacant parking lot.”
The officer informed the men about Georgia laws regarding laying drag marks and reckless driving. He issued the driver a citation for the drag marks and released him.