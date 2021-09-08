FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested Aug. 17 for reportedly trying to use lost credit cards at multiple businesses.
Jeremy Lee Barrett, 37, was charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud. Deputies said the card owner’s father called authorities Aug. 17 to report that his son lost his wallet a few days prior at the Fieldstone Recreation Association community pool along Elder Field Lane. The father tracked the wallet to a McDonald’s along Atlanta Highway.
Deputies said Barrett attempted to use the credit cards at the McDonald’s and at a Dollar General along Bethelview Road. Employees at both shops identified Barrett as the person who tried to use the cards.
Barrett admitted to swiping them but told deputies he threw them away because the cards didn’t work. Deputies said he was a registered sex offender and failed to report that he’d quit his job Aug. 1. Officers tacked on an additional charge sex offender employment violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.