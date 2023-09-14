Cumming man charged with felony shoplifting

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 61-year-old Cumming man Aug. 31 who allegedly stole more than $500 of merchandise at Walmart.
Loss prevention employees at Walmart on Browns Bridge Road reported the incident around 4 p.m. Aug. 29. An employee told deputies a man and a woman had been “skip-scanning” items during multiple visits to the store between July 2 and Aug. 21, the report states.
The employee reported the suspects failed to pay for a total of $560.04 in merchandise.
The suspect was later arrested and charged with felony theft by shoplifting.