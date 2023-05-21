Cumming man charged with DUI, hit-and-run

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Cumming man on DUI, hit-and-run and drug possession charges following a traffic stop April 30.
Deputies reported responding to a possible car accident on southbound Ga. 400 near Martin Road around 2 a.m. At the scene, deputies spoke to Jorge Martinez-Perez, 42, who said he was heading home.
The report states deputies smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Martinez-Perez’s breath, and he reportedly said he had had two beers. He said his neck was sore from the accident, and he requested an ambulance come to observe him.
Deputies reported observing Martinez-Perez swaying and shuffling while walking to the patrol vehicle, and his pupils were constricted with no reaction to light. They reported asking if Martinez-Perez had used cocaine due to redness on his right nostril, and he said no.
Martinez-Perez reportedly had a pack of gum, lip balm, a vape, car keys and paper money in his pockets. Deputies also reported finding a $20 bill on the ground with a white powder inside that tested positive for cocaine.
Deputies reported seeing Martinez-Perez drive away after having struck another vehicle, but he then stopped because his tire, rim and hub cap were missing.
Martinez-Perez was arrested on charges of felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail, and bond is set at $19,400.