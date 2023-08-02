 Skip to main content
Cumming man charged in traffic stop on Ga. 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cumming man June 23 after a traffic stop reportedly uncovered illegal substances and an open container in the vehicle.

Deputies reported stopping a vehicle for driving over the fog lines on northbound Ga. 400 near Peachtree Parkway around 2 a.m. The driver Varnell Rifin, 27, said he was driving home from a friend’s house off exit 11 and did not realize he had strayed from his lane.

Deputies also reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Rifin allegedly admitted there was marijuana in the center console.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported locating a packaged cannabis product, a small bag that appeared to contain psilocybin mushrooms, an open beer and an unopened can of Bud Light.

Rifin was charged with two felony counts of possession of a schedule one controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor failure to maintain lane, possession of an open alcohol container and defective brake lights.