Cumming man charged in traffic stop on Ga. 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cumming man June 23 after a traffic stop reportedly uncovered illegal substances and an open container in the vehicle.
Deputies reported stopping a vehicle for driving over the fog lines on northbound Ga. 400 near Peachtree Parkway around 2 a.m. The driver Varnell Rifin, 27, said he was driving home from a friend’s house off exit 11 and did not realize he had strayed from his lane.
Deputies also reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Rifin allegedly admitted there was marijuana in the center console.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported locating a packaged cannabis product, a small bag that appeared to contain psilocybin mushrooms, an open beer and an unopened can of Bud Light.
Rifin was charged with two felony counts of possession of a schedule one controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor failure to maintain lane, possession of an open alcohol container and defective brake lights.