Cumming man charged in hit-and-run incident

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police cited a Cumming man June 30 for a hit-and-run he allegedly committed four days earlier.
The reporting officer went to the suspect’s address listed on his vehicle’s registration. The suspect told the officer that he did not think he struck another vehicle, but they did “get close.”
The officer told the suspect that the other driver attempted to flag him down after the collision, but he did not stop. The suspect said he did not stop because “the other driver seemed aggressive,” according to the report.
The officer noticed a dent and scratch on the passenger side of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect said he had bought the car within the past week, and the damage was present when he bought it. The officer went to the dealer who sold the car, who said the damage was not there when the car was sold.
Police cited the 30-year-old driver for hit-and-run and following too closely.