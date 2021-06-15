FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A hit-and-run driver struck a garbage truck with two workers on board June 3 on Chattahoochee Road, according to deputies.

Sheriff’s officers tracked the suspected driver to Shadewater Drive and arrested him there. Lukas Teska, 33, was charged with hit and run and cited for driving too fast for conditions.

The Cumming man was reportedly speeding over a hill along Chattahoochee when he struck the left side of the garbage truck. Two garbage workers were riding on the truck at the time. Their supervisor followed the vehicle eastbound along Shady Grove Road.

Teska admitted to deputies that he crashed into the garbage truck, but he claimed the trash collectors told him he could leave. The garbage men denied that account and told deputies Teska never stopped, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

