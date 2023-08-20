Cumming man charged in bear-shooting case

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cumming man July 19 who allegedly shot a bear in his front yard.
A woman told deputies around 8 p.m. she had heard three loud gunshots and saw a bear running down a hill and into the woods on Marsha Circle. She said the bear continued to run, but then there was another gunshot, and the bear fell, curled up and stopped moving.
A second neighbor said she was in her backyard and also saw the bear get shot, the report states. Deputies found the bear, which was not moving and was covered in flies.
Deputies and a representative from the Forsyth County district of the Department of Natural Resources met with a 50-year-old suspect, who said the bear was in his front yard when he was tending his chickens.
The suspect said he ran inside because he felt threatened, and the bear ran behind his house and toward the woods, the report states. He said he then got his rifle, returned outside and shot the bear.
Deputies reported observing the suspect was slurring his words, and his face was sluggish. The suspect said he “may have had a beer” while cutting the grass earlier.
He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm while under the influence and reckless conduct.