Cumming man charged in 2021 apartment fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Marshall’s Office has charged a 29-year-old Cumming man with multiple counts of arson, for allegedly starting a south Forsyth County apartment complex fire in 2021.
Malek Munir Al-Zear was arrested and charged following an investigation into a fire that occurred at The Venue at Big Creek apartment complex in December 2021, Division Chief Jason Shivers of the Forsyth County Fire Department said.
Fire crews arrived at the apartment complex at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2021, forced entry into a unit and found that a fire, originating from multiple locations, had already been extinguished by the apartment’s sprinkler system, Shivers said.
No residents of the apartment were home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, but due to the suspicious nature of the fire an investigation by the Forsyth County Fire Investigation Unit was requested.
Foul play was eventually confirmed, and Al-Zear was identified as the main suspect in the incident.
“The investigation indicated that the incident may have been the result of a dispute among family members and that [Al-Zear] had apparently lived in or recently frequented the apartment,” Shivers said.
Al-Zear was being held at the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and obstruction of law enforcement when Forsyth County warrants were issued for his arrest in January 2022.
He was taken into custody by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 3, charged with first- and third-degree arson. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $38,760 bond.
Shivers said this incident is a great example of how effective residential fire sprinklers are, and had they not been installed, the situation could have had a much different outcome.
“Had the apartment not been equipped with properly functioning sprinklers, the fire would have had time to grow exponentially, likely causing extensive damage and spreading to additional units,” he said.