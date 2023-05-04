Cumming man charged following alleged assault

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Rheault, 39, of Cumming April 22 on assault, drug and false imprisonment charges after a domestic dispute in the driveway of his home.
Neighbors had informed deputies they witnessed Rheault on top of a woman, who was screaming. The report states neighbors had come to the scene when the woman called for help, and they separated the two until authorities arrived.
The woman reportedly told deputies Rheault had been drinking throughout the night and returned home around noon intoxicated. She said she told him she was taking her 1-year-old daughter and leaving to get away from him.
Rheault allegedly damaged the back of the woman’s car, yelled at her and grabbed her neck with both hands. The woman said she could not breathe, the report states, and Rheault allegedly threw her to the floor, got on top of her and attempted to choke her again.
Deputies reported speaking with Rheault, who had heavily slurred speech, dilated pupils, a bump on his forehead and scratches. He was also unsteady, swaying and smelled strongly of alcohol.
He reportedly told deputies his injuries had come from his hat, and he denied being outside the house during the argument. Rheault then said they were arguing in the garage, but he did not know how the woman’s car was damaged.
Deputies also reported finding five unprescribed diazepam pills in Rheault’s pocket.
Rheault was arrested on charges of felony false imprisonment, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the second degree, possession of a schedule four controlled substance and misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree.