Cumming man assaulted in roundabout robbery

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man reported he was assaulted and robbed of his cellphone May 29 while driving through a roundabout at Hopewell and Hubbard Town roads.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. when an SUV suddenly stopped in front of him, a man got out, approached his car, then opened his door and began yelling. The man told deputies he did not know the suspect, but he appeared intoxicated or mistook him for someone else.
The suspect then allegedly hit the man’s cheek with the back of his hand, grabbed his iPhone from his lap and fled the scene toward Jot Em Down Road. The victim then drove to his brother’s house to contact the Sheriff’s Office, the report states.
Roughly an hour later, deputies reported finding the victim’s phone at Hopewell Road and Serenity Park Drive. The device was missing its case and was broken.
The investigation remains ongoing.