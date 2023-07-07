Cumming man arrested in alleged hatchet attack

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a man June 9 who allegedly threatened his neighbors, damaged one of their cars and struck mailboxes with a hatchet.
Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Archer Avenue around 10 p.m. A woman at the scene said Anthony Frachiseur, 52, of Cumming had destroyed property and chased people.
Down the road, deputies reported finding Frachiseur's front door open, and he told deputies a man had tried to kill him and stabbed him. Deputies also located a small axe on Frachiseur’s kitchen counter, and that he was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol, the report states.
Deputies reported Frachiseur’s wife said he had been drinking.
Frachiseur was transported to the hospital, and deputies returned to speak with the woman and the man Frachiseur had accused of stabbing him.
Deputies reported the man said he and the woman were putting away groceries when they heard hissing and popping coming from outside. They said Frachiseur was smashing the woman’s windshield and slashing her tires.
The man said Frachiseur had chased him down the road and swung at him, the report states. Frachiseur was also accused of verbally threatening the couple and hitting mailboxes with the hatchet.
Frachiseur was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal damage to property in the second degree, as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on $40,780 bond.