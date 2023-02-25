Cumming man arrested for theft by deception

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a suspect in a 2022 theft by deception incident.
Deputies arrested Harley Neal, 79, of Cumming Feb. 10 on nine counts of felony theft by taking and three counts of misdemeanor theft by taking.
The incident dates back to Oct. 8, when the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an officer at the Iowa City Police Department, who said someone in his jurisdiction had sent $2,000 to Neal.
Forsyth County deputies spoke with the manager at Shady Grove RV Park where Neal lives. The manager told deputies that Neal had been receiving about two to three envelopes a week, which appeared to have cash inside.
The manager said he suspected Neal was “up to no good,” and he had taken photocopies of the envelopes sent to Neal, the sheriff’s report stated.
The manager also told deputies Neal had received card readers. When the manager inquired about the mailings, Neal reportedly told him he was not operating any business.
Neal is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a bond amount of $110,240.