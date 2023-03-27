Cumming man arrested for ‘stunt’ driving in lot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Cumming man allegedly caught doing burnouts in the parking lot of a business on Westside Parkway in Alpharetta March 14 has been arrested for reckless “stunt” driving.
Officers responded to 2900 Westside Parkway at about 6 p.m. after they heard tires screeching from a vehicle doing burnouts and saw a cloud of smoke coming from the area.
At the scene, they located a crowd of people around a silver sedan and identified the vehicle’s driver as a 19-year-old Cumming Man.
The man was placed under arrest and charged with reckless stunt driving. He was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.