Cumming man arrested for stalking ex-wife, damaging her home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – A Cumming man has been arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-wife, burglarizing and causing thousands of dollars in damage to her home.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said that deputies responded to a home on Clayburn Road at about 3 a.m. on July 16, and were told that a woman’s ex-boyfriend had attempted to break in.
Deputies found that three windows and a door had been damaged and a suspect could be seen on footage from a Ring doorbell attempting to enter the home.
Propane tanks had been stolen from the home, and the home’s phone and internet cables had allegedly been cut.
Deputies later found the suspect’s vehicle parked at Tidwell Park and found a stolen propane tank in the truck’s bed.
The suspect was later arrested by deputies for stalking, theft, and felony criminal damage to property.