Cumming man arrested for possession of opium

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Cumming man found sleeping in a car parked in Dunwoody was arrested last week for possession of opium, fentanyl and multiple warrants.
Dunwoody police incident reports said that the man was found at about 1:30 a.m. on July 26, sleeping in a Mercedes Benz parked off Perimeter Center East in Dunwoody.
Officers determined that the vehicle’s owner was wanted out of Forsyth County and found drug paraphernalia and narcotics in the vehicle.
The vehicle’s driver was placed under arrest and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.