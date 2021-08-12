FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County detectives investigated a July 22 homicide at 3905 Homestead Ridge Drive. Deputies arrested a resident for allegedly shooting his father during an argument.
Rajeev Kumaraswamy, 25, was charged with felony murder and remained jailed without bond.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rajeev Kumaraswamy retrieved a gun from his bedroom during the verbal altercation and shot his father, Sadashivia Kumaraswamy, several times. Sadashivia Kumaraswamy died at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office did not make clear what sparked the deadly dispute between the father and son. Deputies had received no calls and made no visits to the home prior to the fatal shooting.
