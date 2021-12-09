Cumming man arrested for loitering near homes

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested Nov. 21 after deputies allegedly found him prowling behind homes on Longstreet Church Road.
James Robert Martin, 53, was charged with loitering and prowling, three counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and a probation violation.
Deputies spotted the man walking behind homes carrying a gas can before dawn. When officers confronted Martin, he said his truck ran out of gas and he was trying to find some gasoline.
Deputies arrested Martin because of the hour of the incident. They found his truck nearby and the vehicle’s doors were open. Deputies said there were several small pieces of methamphetamine clearly visible on the front seat. Officers searched the truck and also found several cell phones with unregistered serial numbers along with a checkbook belonging to someone else.
